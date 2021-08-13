Oppenheimer Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $99.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

