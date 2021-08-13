Oppenheimer Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised The Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of TTD opened at $85.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

