Oppenheimer Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

