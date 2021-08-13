Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

