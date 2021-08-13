Optas LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.42. 3,273,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,306. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

