Optas LLC Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

