Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

