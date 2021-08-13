Optas LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 167,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,502. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60.

