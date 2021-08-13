Optas LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,317,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,400 shares of company stock worth $79,738,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

