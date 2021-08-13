Optas LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 30,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $164.93. 707,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,372. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.03.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.