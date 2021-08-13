Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 264,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

