Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.20. 5,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Specifically, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $674.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.