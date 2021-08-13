Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.58 million and a P/E ratio of 28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$99,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700.

About Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.