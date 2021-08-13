Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 22,330 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $1,657,683. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

