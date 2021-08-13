Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 547 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

SMTC stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

