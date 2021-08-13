Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 760 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

