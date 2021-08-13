Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,381,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

