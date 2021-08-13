Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 448 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 416.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

