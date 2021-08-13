Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 189 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

MTH stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

