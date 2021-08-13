Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

