Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.