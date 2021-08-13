Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
NYSE:OGN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
