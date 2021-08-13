Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $79,714,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.