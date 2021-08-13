Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

OCLDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

