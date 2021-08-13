OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

