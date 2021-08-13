OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.
OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60.
About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.