Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.75 at Desjardins

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNGTF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

