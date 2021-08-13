Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.75 at Desjardins

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RNGTF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.