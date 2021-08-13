Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXBDF. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -189.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

