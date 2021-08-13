Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £23,365.16 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

On Thursday, June 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,412 ($18.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,705 ($35.34). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.