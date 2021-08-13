Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

OYST stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). On average, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

