Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 672,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

