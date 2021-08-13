Panda Yield Price Reaches $0.0419 on Major Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $58,468.15 and $5,482.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

