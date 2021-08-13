Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.