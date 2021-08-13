Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Parkland stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

