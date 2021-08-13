Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.38 on Monday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

