Parkland (PKIUF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

