Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI opened at C$38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.60. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.