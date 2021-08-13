PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.09 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $84.55 million and $3.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00339119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.36 or 0.00958290 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

