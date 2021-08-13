Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Pason Systems stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

