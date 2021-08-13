Patricia Carr Sells 157 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Patricia Carr sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $23,229.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
JAZZ opened at $145.65 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
