Patricia Carr Sells 157 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Patricia Carr sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $23,229.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JAZZ opened at $145.65 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

