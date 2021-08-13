PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

PaySign stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PaySign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PaySign by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

