Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $283.64. 765,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

