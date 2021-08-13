Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.45. 969,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.89. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

