Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

