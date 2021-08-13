Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

