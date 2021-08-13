Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $264,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

