Penbrook Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,166 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 47.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 90,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,805. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,071.36 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

