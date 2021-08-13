Penbrook Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 4.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,242,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,917. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

