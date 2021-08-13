Penbrook Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,630,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,597. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

