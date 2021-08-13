Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,939,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,140. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

