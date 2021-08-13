Penbrook Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 349,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

