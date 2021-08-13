Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139,855.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $139,855.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $121.89 or 0.00256035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

